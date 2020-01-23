Frank Martinez
Frank Martinez, 94, passed away peacefully at home on January 20, 2020. He was born in Pickerell, Nebraska, and grew up in Cortland. He served in the US Navy from 1943-1947. Then he resided in Lincoln where he established Midwest Plumbing & Heating in 1959. Frank enjoyed life and people. His neighbors and friends knew him as the handyman with skills to fix, build or create anything. His enthusiasm for racquetball continued into his 80's, always up for a challenge. Also, he was a Big Red fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 12 brothers and sisters, former wife Marjorie, his wife Joanne, and grandson Calvin McLean. He is survived by his children Cherie Lutman (Gary), Yvonne Mills (Paul), Lynn Martinez (Mary), Cynthi Hostetler (Jerry), 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service is Friday, January 24th, 11:00 AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church.

