Frank Louis Bruning, age 94, of Bruning, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in Hebron. Born April 21, 1926 to Frederick & Frieda (Bunting) Bruning in Bruning. President emeritus of Bruning Bank, Bruning.

Private memorial services: Friday, June 5, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bruning, with Pastor Stuart Sell officiating. Private graveside services: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Bruning. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials in care of Bruning Community Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com