Frank Louis Bruning
View Comments

Frank Louis Bruning

{{featured_button_text}}
Frank Louis Bruning

April 21, 1926 - June 1, 2020

Frank Louis Bruning, age 94, of Bruning, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in Hebron. Born April 21, 1926 to Frederick & Frieda (Bunting) Bruning in Bruning. President emeritus of Bruning Bank, Bruning.

Survivors: wife; Mary Bruning - Bruning, son; Fred & Penni Bruning - Bruning, daughter; Jane Tonniges - Omaha, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Private memorial services: Friday, June 5, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bruning, with Pastor Stuart Sell officiating. Private graveside services: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Bruning. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials in care of Bruning Community Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Frank Bruning, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News