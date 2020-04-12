Frank Jerome Schmal Jr. was born on February 13, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Frank and Odelia (Nieberding) Schmal Sr. and passed to his eternal home on April 6, 2020 at the age of 79. Frank graduated from Pius X High School in 1959 and spent his working years as the Director of Nursing at the Lincoln Regional Center until retirement. Aside from work, Frank loved to go camping and spend time at the lake with his family. Frank's family was very important to him and he always made sure they were taken care of, no matter what.