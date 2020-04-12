Frank Jerome Schmal Jr.
February 13, 1941 - April 6, 2020

Frank Jerome Schmal Jr. was born on February 13, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Frank and Odelia (Nieberding) Schmal Sr. and passed to his eternal home on April 6, 2020 at the age of 79. Frank graduated from Pius X High School in 1959 and spent his working years as the Director of Nursing at the Lincoln Regional Center until retirement. Aside from work, Frank loved to go camping and spend time at the lake with his family. Frank's family was very important to him and he always made sure they were taken care of, no matter what.

Survived by his wife Vonda of 55 years, daughter Trisha Lundy, son Frank (Heidi) Schmal III all of Lincoln, grandchildren Jennifer (D.J.) Mahloch, Samantha Gealy, Elizabeth (Ethan) Wachal, Madilyn Lundy, Makenna Schmal, and Elijah Schmal, great-grandchildren Amelia Mahloch, Cole Mahloch, and Bella Gealy all of Lincoln, sister Marie (Terry) Fusco of Shelby, Nebraska, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Odelia Schmal Sr.

Private Services are to be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. All condolences are encouraged to be sent to 5801 Norman Rd. Lincoln, NE 68512 Apt. #242

