Frank J. Barrett
March 2, 1932 – October 13, 2019
Omaha, NE, preceded in death by wife, Ruth Ann (Nealon) Barrett; parents, Irene (Printy) and Patrick Barrett; loving sisters: Jane, Ellen, Catherine, Moria and Patricia; infant brother, George. Survived by children: Patrick J. Barrett (Laurie), Mary K. Barrett, Anne E. Steiner (Dwight), Karen A. Jeffrey (Phillip), Thomas S. Barrett (Sally); grandchildren: Elisabeth Barrett, Benjamin Barrett, John Barrett, Molly Steiner, Maren Steiner, Jack Jeffrey, Stella Barrett, Ruthanne Barrett, and Elsa Francis Barrett; special friend, Jan Grisinger.
Family will receive friends on Thursday October 17th from 6pm to 7:30 pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, with vigil service at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, October 18, at 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Creighton Prep, Marian High School, Duchesne Academy, Sacred Heart Church in Greeley, Nebraska, or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com