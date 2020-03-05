Frank Henry Dupuis

January 17, 1932 - March 2, 2020

Frank was born in Bristol, CT, to Alphegina Tetrault and Frank Xavier Dupuis. He was the fifth child born into the family. He survived by his wife Mary, his brother George, his sons David, Dennis, Douglas, and his daughter Denelle as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Frank served in the Army from 1949 to 1952 and then worked on the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad in order to put himself through college. After graduation he began his teaching career at the Amity.

Regional School District in Orange, CT where he met his wife Mary. After teaching 13 years in CT, he moved to Lincoln, NE, and began teaching at Southeast High School for another 18 years. He had an inventive mind and a clever sense of humor. He made Biology lessons fun for students though visuals and curiosity questions. He retired from teaching in 1992 in order to volunteer, go fishing and to golf. Cremation. No services. Memorial to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU.

