Frank Fredrick Deaver, 55, of Lincoln, passed away on April 15, 2020. Born on April 16, 1965 to Janet and Richard Sr. Deaver. He graduated from the Blind School of Lincoln and lived life everyday like he had no disability. He was an active member of his Church and a compassionate man who was always there to help others. He was very good with his hands and enjoyed fishing, hunting, crafting, woodworking, camping, BBQs, the 4th of July, and walks with his dog. He especially loved the outdoors and gardening. Frank was the best grandpa that was very active in his grandkids' lives and loved spending time with them.