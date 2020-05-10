Frank Eugene Kohout
View Comments

Frank Eugene Kohout

{{featured_button_text}}

May 8, 2020

Frank Eugene Kohout, age 86, Lincoln, passed away May 8, 2020. United States Navy and Korean War veteran. Former and only owner, West Gate Barbers.

Survivors, wife, Edith; Son, Gregory (Shelley) Kohout; Daughters, Carol (Michael) Thomassen, Barbara Worster; Grandchildren, Jeramiah, Katie (John), Jakob, Paige, Sadie, Parker, Anders, Andrew, Alex (Stacie), Joshua (Shelbie); Great-Grandchildren, Olivia Grace, Beckley, Jamie. Preceded in death by son, Dale.

Mass of Christian burial and graveside services will be private. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handlilng the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Frank Kohout, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News