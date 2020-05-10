May 8, 2020
Frank Eugene Kohout, age 86, Lincoln, passed away May 8, 2020. United States Navy and Korean War veteran. Former and only owner, West Gate Barbers.
Survivors, wife, Edith; Son, Gregory (Shelley) Kohout; Daughters, Carol (Michael) Thomassen, Barbara Worster; Grandchildren, Jeramiah, Katie (John), Jakob, Paige, Sadie, Parker, Anders, Andrew, Alex (Stacie), Joshua (Shelbie); Great-Grandchildren, Olivia Grace, Beckley, Jamie. Preceded in death by son, Dale.
Mass of Christian burial and graveside services will be private. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handlilng the arrangements.
