Frank Edward O'Connor

May 3, 1931 – March 12, 2020

Of Lincoln, NE. Frank was born in Alliance, NE to Hugh T. and Bess B. (Butler) O'Connor. He graduated from Alliance High School, attended the University of Colorado and Chadron State College where he excelled in football and track. It was at Chadron State that Frank met Nellie Ann Brooke of Sheridan, WY. They were united in marriage August 13, 1951, and were blessed with five children.

Frank enlisted in the Air Force in September 1950, serving until 1954 during the Korean War. He was trained as a radioman and served in the First Radio Relay Squadron that was stationed at a site near Frankfurt, Germany. Upon his return he was hired by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad as a Communications Installer and troubleshooter. This required many miles of rail travel and time away from home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Subsequently, he and his family moved to Lincoln, NE to have more access to train schedules. In 1960 he moved to a position in train and yard maintenance, and became a union representative. In 1980, with a furlough from the railroad, he was elected General Chairman of the IBEW System Council No. 16 representing all electricians and radio members system-wide, which took Frank and Nellie to St. Paul, MN. They retired from there in 1993 and moved to Goehner, NE.