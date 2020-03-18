Frank Edward O'Connor
May 3, 1931 – March 12, 2020
Of Lincoln, NE. Frank was born in Alliance, NE to Hugh T. and Bess B. (Butler) O'Connor. He graduated from Alliance High School, attended the University of Colorado and Chadron State College where he excelled in football and track. It was at Chadron State that Frank met Nellie Ann Brooke of Sheridan, WY. They were united in marriage August 13, 1951, and were blessed with five children.
Frank enlisted in the Air Force in September 1950, serving until 1954 during the Korean War. He was trained as a radioman and served in the First Radio Relay Squadron that was stationed at a site near Frankfurt, Germany. Upon his return he was hired by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad as a Communications Installer and troubleshooter. This required many miles of rail travel and time away from home.
You have free articles remaining.
Subsequently, he and his family moved to Lincoln, NE to have more access to train schedules. In 1960 he moved to a position in train and yard maintenance, and became a union representative. In 1980, with a furlough from the railroad, he was elected General Chairman of the IBEW System Council No. 16 representing all electricians and radio members system-wide, which took Frank and Nellie to St. Paul, MN. They retired from there in 1993 and moved to Goehner, NE.
In retirement Frank served on the Village Board of Goehner. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 178, Beaver Crossing, NE; V.F.W.; Kiwanis International, Seward, NE; IBEW and NARVE, St. Paul, MN. He was especially fond of his time spent volunteering with the Seward County Head Start Program. Frank was a fun-loving outdoorsman, loyal friend and above all, a devoted husband and father.
His survivors include Nellie, and children Frank O'Connor (Linda Williams-O'Connor), Gisele Oseka (Dave Oseka), Joan O'Connor, Mary O'Connor (Dave Bridger), as well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law Sally and Bruce Rockey, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jeanne, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Mike Manning.
Frank's family would like to thank Legacy Terrace and Avalon Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PO Box 208, Beaver Crossing, NE 68313, or directed to the family for furtherance to charities.A private service will be held at a later date.www.bmlfh.com