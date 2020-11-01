Frank Burdette Jordan

Frank B. Jordan, 83, left us to be with the Lord on Thursday October 29 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Crete NE to Rose Mager (Jordan). He was a graduate of Lincoln High school. He began a 47-year career in 1953 at the Lincoln Journal Star as a paper carrier and retired as Manager of the Pressroom in 2000. Frank met the love of his life, Twila Becker, in the early 60's, and they were married in 1966. Frank was committed to many causes. He was a Staff Sergeant and proud member of the Nebraska Army National Guard. He served as Assistant Athletic Director for Leon's Midget Football and later served on the Lincoln Midget Football Board as its Treasurer.