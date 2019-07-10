January 2, 1938 - July 7, 2019
Francis William “Bill” Darrah, 81, of Lincoln passed away July 7, 2019. Born January 2, 1938 in Metuchen, New Jersey to Francis and Jeanette (Markano) Darrah.
He completed a 40-year career with Lincoln Electric System (LES) in 1998. He was Assistant Manager of LES's Operations Division. Darrah “found” Lincoln and his successful electric utility career after a two-year tour with the Army in Fort Dix, NJ, Fort Knox, KY, and as a supply sergeant in Fort Carson, CO.
He joined the former Consumers Public Power District in April, 1959. His first assignment was with a tree-trimming crew. He worked his way up the career ladder—from groundman, to cableman splicer, to line foreman in 1971, to service supervisor in 1972, and to his final position in 1974. He served two terms as chairman of the Lincoln Utilities “One Call” Committee. He aided in formation of the group, which deals with information and safety for underground infrastructure.
He is a former officer on the advisory board of Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College (linemen's training courses), and assisted officials and personnel in the Utilities Section of the Nebraska League of Municipalities during technical seminars and training activities. He was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Lincoln Council on Alcoholism and Drugs from 1981-1984, he was an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.
He was active in Lincoln Elks Lodge #80, and he enjoyed playing baseball, softball, bowling, and golf. He especially loved family holiday get-togethers; Christmas was his favorite.
Surviving family members include the love of his life of 60 years, wife Margaret; daughter and son-in-law Deborah and Mitch Emmons; son David Darrah; grandson and spouse Jason and Michaela Emmons; great-grandson Henry Emmons; sister Ann Marie Peti; brother Patrick Darrah. Preceded in death by his parents and brother John; sister Antoinette Selesky.
Private family service. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.