April 27, 1927 - July 31, 2020
Francis “Fuzz” H. Shanahan, 93, of Martel, NE, entered into eternal rest on July 31st. He was born April 27, 1927 in Morse Bluff, NE to Thomas and Otillia (Ladenburger) Shanahan. Fuzz graduated from Malmo High School in 1945. Fuzz served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII until he was honorably discharged. On February 27, 1954, he was united in marriage to Mary Whitney at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davey, NE.
Fuzz was a farmer and later became one of the original owners of Shanahan Bros. Construction Co. of Lincoln, NE. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Fuzz was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln and past member of St's Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, NE.
He is survived by children, John (Shelly) Shanahan, Diane and (Dave Westling), Jerome, Richard (Chris) Shanahan, and Teresa and (Joe Fregoso); grandchildren, Joshua (Carolina) Westling, Tori Westling, Matt (Kaitlin) Westling, Andie and Abby Westling, Zachary and Nicholas Shanahan, Jered (Chantel) Fregoso, Katie, Emily, and Alissa Shanahan; great grand-children, Azciá, Makhi, and Malik, Fleming, Quinn, Delaney, and Seamus Westling, Jack and Peter Westling, Penelope Fregoso; sisters: Lorene Stuchlik Pat (Kenneth) Tvrdy; brothers: Marvin (Lori) Shanahan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Otillia Shanahan; brothers: Thomas, Leo, and Bob Shanahan; sister Betty Roh.
The family would like to express deep appreciation to the staffs at Tabitha Health and Care Services, Care Consultants for the Aging, and Home Care Assistance, all of Lincoln, NE, for their dedicated care of Fuzz at his home during the last month.
Funeral will be held on August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am, St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, NE. Graveside will be at 11:30am at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Family and friends can meet at gate 2 before the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Alzheimer's Association in his name. lincolnfh.com
