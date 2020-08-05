× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 27, 1927 - July 31, 2020

Francis “Fuzz” H. Shanahan, 93, of Martel, NE, entered into eternal rest on July 31st. He was born April 27, 1927 in Morse Bluff, NE to Thomas and Otillia (Ladenburger) Shanahan. Fuzz graduated from Malmo High School in 1945. Fuzz served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII until he was honorably discharged. On February 27, 1954, he was united in marriage to Mary Whitney at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davey, NE.

Fuzz was a farmer and later became one of the original owners of Shanahan Bros. Construction Co. of Lincoln, NE. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Fuzz was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln and past member of St's Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, NE.