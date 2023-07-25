Francis Frank Marion Blythe, Jr.

Francis Frank Marion Blythe, Jr, 82 of Lincoln, died on July 21, 2021 Legendary Native Media Giant Makes His Journey Home.

Frank was destined to be one of Indian Country's foremost storytellers. He was born in Pipestone, Minnesota where his Eastern Cherokee Father and Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota Mother made their home. This is the site of the pipestone quarry which continues to speak the sacred pipe stories that honor us all.

His family moved to Phoenix, Arizona when Frank made many friends and enjoyed playing baseball. He also met the love of his life Bernie a member of the Navajo Nation and graduated from Arizona State University. Frank career in public television also started their in operations management with KAET-TV licensed at ASU.

In 1972, a group of public television stations met together with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for the purpose of developing a plan to train Native American producers and Native American Programs for public television. This led to the creation of the Native American Public Broadcasting Consortium. The new organization established it headquarters with Native Public Media and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1976. Frank Blythe was hired as the first Executive Director. Under Frank's leadership NAPBC in 1974 formed American Indian Radio on Satellite which assisted in establishing The Native Radio Network which still operates serviced by a separate organization Native Public Media in Arizona. From 1976 until 2006, Frank led the organization now named Vision Maker Media from a concept to a major institution providing training and financial support for hundred's of Native Media Producers and creating the largest archive of Native films in the country.

Frank made many friends and colleages along the way who worked with him both Native and Non-Native who made possible his journey in storytelling.

A great storyteller has passed on to the spirit world with his stories remaining with us to learn and to share. That is his legacy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Vision Maker Media.