June 26, 2020
Francis E. Pedersen 89 of Weeping Water died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Louisville, NE. Graveside Service 10:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel. Memorials suggested to Louisville Care Center or donor's choice. Condolences at www.hammonsfs.com
