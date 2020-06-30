Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Francis E. Pedersen 89 of Weeping Water died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Louisville, NE. Graveside Service 10:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel. Memorials suggested to Louisville Care Center or donor's choice. Condolences at www.hammonsfs.com