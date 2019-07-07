April 2, 1945 - July 5, 2019
Doug Murphy, age 74, of Ashland, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born April 2, 1945 to Francis and Aleta Murphy is Fremont. Doug served with the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany. He was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber for over 30 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved the Rocky Mountains and Wyoming. He lived at Thomas Lakes for over 40 years and loved socializing and had a great sense of humor. Every morning he could be found in one of his vintage Willys Jeeps, golf cart or at Cheri O's. He volunteered over a decade at the Holy Family Shrine.
Preceded in death by parents; twin brother, Tommy Murphy and sister, Judy Murphy. Survived by daughter, Megan (Michael) Kricsfeld; granddaughters, Mia and Lauren; stepmother, Irene Murphy; stepbrother, Mike Korsakas; nephews, Michael and Mark Korsakas.
In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the Holy Family Shrine or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. Services pending for a later date. Condolences: Lincolnfh.com