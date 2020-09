Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Francine Lucille Brown, age 73, Lincoln, passed away Sept. 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life services will be held at Jack and Francine's house, Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2:00 p.m. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 W. "O" Street, Lincoln. Please visit trumpmemorials.com for condolences.