August 22, 1929 - October 17, 2020

Frances Perry Bates, 91, of Lincoln, died peacefully with her loving family close by. She will always be remembered for her purity of spirit, kind gestures and selfless acts. Her favorite season was Autumn and it is fitting that she leaves this earth when nature is also preparing for its cycle of death and rebirth.

Born August 22, 1929 to Evelyn and Ernest Perry of Bertrand, Nebraska. She is survived by her loving husband Arthur Bates and children Steve (Tina) Bates of Wamego, Kansas and Valerie (Joep) Cuppens Bates of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her son David. She touched all those who knew her especially her grandchildren Christopher, Spencer, Megan; Shannon, Amy, Dustin; Max and Peri; and 17 great grandchildren. Fran is also survived by her siblings Bill (Susan) Perry (Holdrege), Karen (George) Baker (Hastings) and Merry (Jeff) Johnson (Holdrege).

Fran was a compassionate wife and mother and she was a gifted music educator. She and husband Art met at Nebraska Wesleyan, went on to study music at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, and continued educating, practicing and performing as a piano duo in Kearney and Lincoln for over 60 years entertaining family, friends, church groups, music clubs, and for the last several years, The Landing.