Frances L. McIntosh

Mrs. Frances L. McIntosh, age 97, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. Frances was born in Princeton, NE.

Frances was married to Wayne McIntosh on a hot summer's day in July 1955. They had two wonderful children, JoAnne and Daniel. Frances enjoyed many years as a church secretary and retired at the age of 75.

Frances was an avid bowler, playing on two leagues well into her 90s. This included traveling to many national tournaments. She was a husker football fan and attended many football games with her sister, Shirley. She also enjoyed traveling to Husker bowl games with her beloved husband, sister, and JoAnne.

Frances loved to knit in her spare time, and was very involved in music especially when it came to church where she was the organist and choir member. She also held many positions within the church including leading Bible study.

Frances is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne McIntosh; sister, Shirley Jeambey.

She is survived by sister, Rosemary Rhodes; brother, William Lucke; daughter, JoAnne; and son, Daniel (Shellie) McIntosh; grandchildren: Macie McIntosh, Melissa (Will) Rehm, Mattie (Henry) Sipp.

Visitation Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. A burial will occur Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Family and friends will meet at Gate 2. A Celebration of Life, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5200 Francis Street, Lincoln, NE 68504.