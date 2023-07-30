Frances K. Kniep

January 23, 1948 - July 22, 2023

Frances K. Kniep, 75 of Lincoln, passed away July 22, 2023. Frances was born January 23, 1948 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Wilbert and Elsie (Kobernusz) Eggers. She grew up on a farm near Spencer. She attended college at Concordia University and received her teaching certificate. Frances first taught in the Minneapolis area then moved to Norfolk, Nebraska. She married James Kniep in 1986 and they have made their home in Lincoln. While in Lincoln she taught at Trinity Lutheran School. Fran enjoyed music and singing in the Lincoln Lutheran Choir and she was a good cook.

Frances is survived by her husband James and their daughter Sarah (husband David) Dvorak and grandchildren Bobbie, Lily, Jonathan and Eleanor; sisters Nancy Eggers and Rosella (husband Richard) Nelson; brother-in-law Dale Hoenscheid and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Linda Hoensheid and Marna Dahmen and brother Lyle Eggers.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 South 12th St in Lincoln.

Visitation with the family present will be on Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School or Concordia University.