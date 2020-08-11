January 14, 1929 - August 9, 2020
Frances E. Young, 91, of Lincoln, passed away August 9, 2020. Born January 14, 1929 in Havelock, NE to Josiah and Lily (Patterson) Young. Frances worked in accounting for the Lincoln Journal Star for 13 years and for Uni Service for 18 years. Member of Havelock Christian Church and V.F.W. Auxiliary #3606. She was a lifelong resident of Havelock.
Family members include her sister Esther (David) Morris; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Young, sisters Josephine Anderson Sauer and Dorothy Ratliff.
Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (8-12-20) Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 ‘O' Street with her nephew Pastor Lyle Person officiating. Meet at “O' Street entrance. Memorials to the Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax, Lincoln, NE 68507. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
