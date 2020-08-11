Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Frances E. Young, 91, of Lincoln, passed away August 9, 2020. Born January 14, 1929 in Havelock, NE to Josiah and Lily (Patterson) Young. Frances worked in accounting for the Lincoln Journal Star for 13 years and for Uni Service for 18 years. Member of Havelock Christian Church and V.F.W. Auxiliary #3606. She was a lifelong resident of Havelock.