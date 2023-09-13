Frances Dorothy Reiman Chaffee

March 14, 1929 – September 6, 2023

Frances Dorothy Reiman Chaffee was born March 14, 1929, in Virginia, Nebraska, to William and Antonia Reiman. In 1950, Fran graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a degree in Business Education. In June of that same year, she married fellow Nebraska graduate Walter Noel Mark and began teaching in Millard, Nebraska, until the birth of her first child in 1953. Together Noel and Fran had three children: Richard, Janet, and Leslie. Married life took the family to Beatrice, Nebraska, in 1961 and finally to Lincoln in 1964. Following Noel's 1967 death, Fran returned to teaching, spending 26 years in the Lincoln Public Schools system at Everett Junior High School. In 1970, she married Harold G. Chaffee, legendary coach at Nebraska Wesleyan University, and they enjoyed almost 50 years together. In 2019 they moved from their long-time Lincoln residence to the Knolls Retirement Community. After Harold's death in 2020, Fran continued to enjoy visits from her stepson Mike Chaffee.

After retiring from teaching, Fran stayed very active both in the Lincoln community and traveling with Harold. She served as a volunteer at Bryan Hospital for 20 years and, with Harold, they were loyal participants in NWU's Sunflower Club as well as being avid supporters of NWU and University of Nebraska athletics. They especially enjoyed attending football games and many other athletic events at both universities and at local Lincoln high schools.

Above all, Fran enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to wherever the children and grandchildren were living to attend their activities and to witness milestone events such as graduations and weddings. Locally, Fran stayed active visiting friends, knitting, and participating in a card club and a book club. She was an avid reader and made a point of staying abreast of developments in business and politics.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Rick Mark and wife Becky of Wheaton, IL; Janet Etmund and husband Tom Etmund of Sun City West, AZ; and Leslie Wright of Lincoln; seven grandchildren: Michael Etmund (Dawn), Dr. Kari Etmund Falkiewicz (Chris), Christopher Mark, Alexander Mark, Dr. Margaret Wright (Sophia), Emily Brooks (Zach), Kirby Oswald (John); and six great grandchildren: Ben Etmund, Emerson and Slade Falkiewicz, Jackson and Ellie Brooks, and Zeke Oswald. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Fran was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Noel Mark and Harold Chaffee; her sisters, Wilma Wagner and Virginia Meints; her brothers-in-law Don Wagner, Jim Lairmore and Marvin Meints; and her parents William and Antonia Reiman.

A memorial service celebrating Fran's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 16, at South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, with Rev. Amy Slater officiating. Cremation, no visitation. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Harold and Frances Chaffee Endowed Scholarship Fund at NWU. Mail to: Advancement Office,

Attn: Chaffee Memorial, Smith-Curtis 310, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Saint Paul Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68504.

Condolences may go to www.bmlfh.com.