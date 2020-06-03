Frances A. Bodfield
Frances A. Bodfield

Frances A. Bodfield

October 26, 1939 - May 30, 2020

Frances A Bodfield, 80 of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on May 30, 2020. Frances spent 41 years with Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital as a patient service tech; only retiring December 2019 due to health issues. Fran's passion in life was her family.

Survived by sons: Ronald (Barb) Bodfield of Lincoln; Roderick (Chaundra) Bodfield of LaVista; daughters: Terri (Greg) Wilson of Lincoln; Toni Flewelling of Lincoln; Traci (Mark) Estes of Lincoln; sisters: Maria Diaz of Lincoln; Nancy Corte of Meriden, CT; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Private family viewing, Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. Private family service, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10am, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Covid 19 restrictions. Condolences encouraged at lincolnfh.com

