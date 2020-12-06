Fran L. Follett

November 25, 2020

Fran L. Follett was born in 1947 in Boonville, Missouri and passed away peacefully in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 25, 2020 at the age of 72. She was raised in Beatrice, Nebraska, where she attended high school. And she furthered her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In Fran's personal mission statement she says that “At the end of my life I want to be able to say I gave everything I had to give.” And indeed, she did. On top of being a loving mother and wife, throughout her life Fran always kept busy working and volunteering.

While attending college in Lincoln, she met and married Jerry Follett and moved to McCook, Nebraska where they raised their two boys. In McCook, she worked as a sales associate at JC Penney's and as an office assistant at McCook National Bank.

She also volunteered as an Awana leader at the McCook Evangelical Free Church and as a member of the local sheriff's posse. Fran and Jerry moved back to Lincoln where she worked at Continental Western Group. Then she retired and they moved to York, Nebraska. Throughout this time, Fran volunteered for the CASA organization and Sertoma where she helped people in need.