Fr. Phil Rauth - Nebraska farm boy, parish priest, dear brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him, died June 12, 2023 after a brief illness. He loved snow skiing, hiking, fishing, a good joke, Johnny Cash songs, baseball, and the occasional martini. But most of all he loved being a priest. He attended St. Thomas Seminary in Denver and was ordained in the Lincoln, NE diocese in 1959. A good and faithful servant for 64 years. He baptized us, married us, and buried us, and was beloved by his siblings and 35 nieces and nephews. We're sure Fr. Phil will touch His hand and put a good word in for us, if he can.