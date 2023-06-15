Fr. Phil Rauth
June 12, 2023
Fr. Phil Rauth - Nebraska farm boy, parish priest, dear brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him, died June 12, 2023 after a brief illness. He loved snow skiing, hiking, fishing, a good joke, Johnny Cash songs, baseball, and the occasional martini. But most of all he loved being a priest. He attended St. Thomas Seminary in Denver and was ordained in the Lincoln, NE diocese in 1959. A good and faithful servant for 64 years. He baptized us, married us, and buried us, and was beloved by his siblings and 35 nieces and nephews. We're sure Fr. Phil will touch His hand and put a good word in for us, if he can.
Preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Anna Theresa Rauth, his siblings, John, Sr. Vanna, Tom, Paul, Vince, Mary, and Joe. Survived by Herman (Jenene) Rauth
Memorials to Notre Dame Sisters if Omaha or Catholic Social Services. Visitation will be Friday, June 16, 2023 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home 10am-8pm. Family present 4-6pm, Rosary will follow at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:30am at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery-Lincoln.
Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.