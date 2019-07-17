July 13, 2019
Floydene Esther Wiig-Johnston-Mathiesen, 87 of South Sioux City, formerly of Lincoln, passed away July 13, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in the Wakefield (Neb) Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-8 p.m. brief service at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later date.