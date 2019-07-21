December 4, 1922 - July 19, 2019
Floyd Theodore Zobel, 96, passed away July 19, 2019 at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Floyd was born December 4, 1922 to Will and Ella (Halvorsen) Zobel on a farm outside of Fertile, Iowa. He was the youngest of nine children. Floyd served in the U.S. Army in WWII as a paratrooper in the Pacific Theater with the 11th Airborne, earning the Silver Star for gallantry in action, a Bronze Star and two purple hearts. Only nine out of 1800 received a battlefield commission, and Floyd was one of them. He was honorably discharged as a 2nd lieutenant in February of 1946.
Floyd married the love of his life, Lois Lorraine Jorgensen, on November 9, 1947. They were happily married for 66 years until Lois's death in December of 2013. Floyd worked in the insurance industry well into his 80s and also volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital for more than 13 years. He was active in his church and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling the country, telling a story and especially singing.
Floyd is survived by his three daughters: Michelle Bouwens, Melissa Atenhan and Stacy Dobry, two very special sons-in-law: Kevin Bouwens and Scott Dobry, five grandchildren: Nicole (Joe) Poole, Kristin Anderson, Scott (Michelle) Atenhan, Kyra and Kellen Dobry, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Floyd is preceded in death by his wife, Lois, son-in-law Steve Atenhan, parents, five brothers and three sisters.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Roper & Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at First Lutheran Church, 1551 South 70th Street with Pastor Dan Warnes officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to First Lutheran Church or American Heart Association. Condolences at Roperandsons.com