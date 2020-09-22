Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Floyd R. Johansen, 103, Friend, died Saturday, in Seward. World War II US Army Veteran, Retired clerk and carrier, United States Postal Service. Long-time member, Friend Congregational Church. Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Friend Congregational Church. Interment, Andrew Cemetery with military services. Visitation: Monday 2-8:00 p.m. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend, also 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday, church. Memorials established to the church, Friend American Legion. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.