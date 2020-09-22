 Skip to main content
Floyd R. Johansen
September 19, 2020

Floyd R. Johansen, 103, Friend, died Saturday, in Seward. World War II US Army Veteran, Retired clerk and carrier, United States Postal Service. Long-time member, Friend Congregational Church. Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Friend Congregational Church. Interment, Andrew Cemetery with military services. Visitation: Monday 2-8:00 p.m. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend, also 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday, church. Memorials established to the church, Friend American Legion. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.

