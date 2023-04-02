Florian Eugene Hrdlicka

June 11, 1932 - March 27, 2023

Florian Eugene Hrdlicka, 90, passed away on March 27th in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born June 11, 1932, he was the son of Henry and Mary Hrdlicka in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was raised with 8 brothers and sisters at the family farm. After serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Wahoo where he met and fell in love with Linda Campbell. They married in 1958 and moved to Lincoln, where they raised their son, Mitch Hrdlicka. Florian and Linda celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on January 18th, just two weeks before Linda unexpectedly passed away.

Florian worked his entire career as an electrical technician for the Federal Aviation Administration. Florian enjoyed attending Husker sporting events, golfing and red wine. Florian was proud of the numerous golf courses he played across the country. He was an avid Husker booster and attended football games for over 50 years. He enjoyed going to basketball, baseball and volleyball games with Linda. Together they created the Florian and Linda Hrdlicka Scholarship Fund for the Husker baseball team. There was rarely a Husker game that Florian did not watch or attend.Florian is preceded in death by wife, Linda. He is survived by his son Mitch (Jean), grandson Matt (Samantha), sister Sibyl Carr and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Please park in the west lot and use the reception room entrance. Gifts in memory of Florian Hrdlicka may be made by check or online to the NU Foundation with acknowledgement to Florian in the memo line or enclosed note. Condolences online at roperandsons.com