Florence Yvonne Rhodes

March 8, 1938 - October 15, 2019

Yvonne McIlwain passed to rest till Jesus comes on October 15 at Mesa, Arizona. Yvonne was born March 8, 1938 to Bishop and Florence McIlwain in Souix City, Iowa. She lived most of her life in Lincoln working as a secretary at the Adventist book center and Union College cafeteria.

She enjoyed living in Arizona for the last 31 years. A life member of the Seventh Day Adventist church, she has helped weekly at the Bags of Love for foster children at the Apache Junction, Arizona SDA church. She and Larry helped build many churches and school with the Maranatha Builders Int.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Rhodes, who was the originator of the Appliance Doctor Co., also her daughter, Valerie Thomas of Mesa, two granddaughters, and a great-granddaughter.

