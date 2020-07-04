April 12, 1924 - June 30, 2020
Florence Martha Prusia, 96, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2020. Born April 12, 1924, near Byron, Nebraska, to Dietrich and Martha (Young) Torbeck, she grew to adulthood in the area, coming to love the town of Deshler, Nebraska, where she attended high school, and all of the surrounding farms and fields. After graduation, she left home for Lincoln in order to attend the National Business Institute College. After completing her schooling, she was employed at the Bruning Air Base and later as a secretary for Judge Harry Spencer. On September 21, 1946, she met her future husband Elmer at the old King's Ballroom in Lincoln. They were married June 14, 1947, and enjoyed 66 years of matrimony until Elmer's passing in 2013. Unto their union were born three children: Christine Denice (Woodward), Lynn Mari, and Kevin Roy.
Florence loved her sentimental possessions, the peonies in her garden, and the sound of rain upon the roof. She was a gentle, unassuming soul who has now found a gentle and well-deserved place to rest. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her children and spouses Christine (Robert Kim), and Kevin (O'Linda). She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, daughter Lynn, her parents, sister LaVerna and brother-in-law Edward Rupprecht of Bellevue, and her beloved pet Cassie.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00pm on July 5th at the Wyuka Funeral Home, with the memorial service scheduled for 11:00am on July 6th at the same location. Memorials to the family for future designation. When attending services please abide by CDC and local Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com
