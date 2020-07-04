Florence Martha Prusia, 96, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2020. Born April 12, 1924, near Byron, Nebraska, to Dietrich and Martha (Young) Torbeck, she grew to adulthood in the area, coming to love the town of Deshler, Nebraska, where she attended high school, and all of the surrounding farms and fields. After graduation, she left home for Lincoln in order to attend the National Business Institute College. After completing her schooling, she was employed at the Bruning Air Base and later as a secretary for Judge Harry Spencer. On September 21, 1946, she met her future husband Elmer at the old King's Ballroom in Lincoln. They were married June 14, 1947, and enjoyed 66 years of matrimony until Elmer's passing in 2013. Unto their union were born three children: Christine Denice (Woodward), Lynn Mari, and Kevin Roy.