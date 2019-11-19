{{featured_button_text}}
Florence Marie Jablonski

April 17, 1926 - November 18, 2019

Florence Jablonski, 93, longtime resident of Lincoln, NE, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by: Husband, Lawrence E. Jablonski; and Parents, Michael and Ada Mae Smyth, and her brother James Smyth. Florence is survived by seven (7) sons (who claim to have had the “Best Mom” in the world): Daniel (Jane) Larry (Ann), Paul (Patti), Leo (Barb), Dick (Barb), Jack, (Nora) and Gregg (Sheri); 22 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Florence is also survived by: Sisters Eileen (Dick) Johns and Leone Billesbach, and Eileen Smyth (spouse of James Smyth).

Visitation 6-7 pm Wednesday with a Rosary starting at 7 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral Services 10 am Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th Street, Lincoln. Florence and Lawrence proudly raised seven sons who all married and who all have children.

It was Florence's greatest wish that her sons always take care and love one another, and this wish continues to be carried out. God bless you, Mom. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Nov 20
Visitation
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
6:00PM-7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov 20
Rosary
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, November 21, 2019
10:00AM
St Teresa Catholic Church
735 S. 36th Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov 21
Interment
Thursday, November 21, 2019
12:00AM
Calvary Cemetery
3880 L St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510
