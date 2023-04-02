Florence Margaret (Mohr) Malone, widow of William (Bill) Malone, of Lincoln NE, passed away on March 30, 2023 at the age of 99. Florence was born in Lincoln NE October 18, 1923 to Anna Maria & John Mohr. Baptized & confirmed at First German Congregational United Church of Christ. Graduate of Lincoln High School 1941, graduate of Lincoln School of Commerce. Worked for U.S. Department of Agriculture. Married Bill Malone in 1947. Member of St. Teresa's Altar Guild for 20 years, Member of St. Joseph's parish for 45 years, member of Altar Society, and Pink Sisters Auxiliary. Served as election poll worker on Lancaster County Election Board for 25 years. Homemaker that loved to cook, enjoyed music and was a good friend to her neighbors. Their marriage was blessed with four wonderful children.