Florence Margaret (Mohr) Malone
October 18, 1923 - March 30, 2023
Florence Margaret (Mohr) Malone, widow of William (Bill) Malone, of Lincoln NE, passed away on March 30, 2023 at the age of 99. Florence was born in Lincoln NE October 18, 1923 to Anna Maria & John Mohr. Baptized & confirmed at First German Congregational United Church of Christ. Graduate of Lincoln High School 1941, graduate of Lincoln School of Commerce. Worked for U.S. Department of Agriculture. Married Bill Malone in 1947. Member of St. Teresa's Altar Guild for 20 years, Member of St. Joseph's parish for 45 years, member of Altar Society, and Pink Sisters Auxiliary. Served as election poll worker on Lancaster County Election Board for 25 years. Homemaker that loved to cook, enjoyed music and was a good friend to her neighbors. Their marriage was blessed with four wonderful children.
She is survived by one Daughter Janet Malone, Lincoln NE, and three Sons: Brian (Marilyne), Missouri City, TX, Paul (Joyce), Leawood, KS, Thomas (Sarah), Lincoln NE, as well as Nine beautiful Grandchildren; Dr. John (Hannah), LaPaz, Bolivia, South America, Scott (Kristen), Missouri City, TX, Lisa & (Jeff) Tarr, St. Augustine, Florida, Erin (Scott) Marsh, Louisburg, KS, Kelly (Allison) Malone, Gretna, NE, Meghan (Justin) Duff, Leawood, KS, Amanda (Ryan) Targoff, Philadelphia, PA, Twins Carly & William Malone, Lincoln NE. Also, fondly remembered by 16 wonderful Great-Grandchildren, Sister-in-law Jayne Mohr, Omaha NE, many nieces and nephews, and special niece Kirsten Olmsted, Lincoln NE. Preceded in death by parents and husband (Bill), brothers Walter (Fif) Mohr, Dietrich (Imogene) Mohr, and Gene Mohr, and sister Frieda (Mason) Bowes
Funeral mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday April 5, 2023 at St. Joseph's church 1940 S. 77th St. Lincoln NE, with rosary preceding at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love mortuary, 4040 A St. Lincoln NE. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church or donor's choice.