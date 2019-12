Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Tabitha Health Care Services, 4720 Randolph Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.