Florence Arlene Vetter Schmidt
October 21, 1933 - April 3, 2023
Florence Arlene Vetter Schmidt was born October 21, 1933 to August and Martha (Suhr) Vetter and died April 3, 2023.
She married Dale Edward Schmidt and is survived by her children, Carol (Tom) Bosshardt, Dale (Nancy) Schmidt Jr., Marilyn (Larry) Osler Wagner, eight grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, one grandson, and one son-in-law.
Celebration of life is Saturday, April 8, 2023 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged for Lutheran Hour Ministries or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Go to www.lincolnfh.com