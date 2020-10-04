 Skip to main content
Flo (Kolb) Kipper
Flo (Kolb) Kipper

September 29, 2020

Flo (Kolb) Kipper, widow of Matt, passed away at the age of 94, in Mission Viejo, CA, on Sept. 29, 2020. Survived by children; Gary, Teri (Steve) Hubka, Colleen (Peter) De Lijser, Craig (Janet), Julie Helmuth, her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Art Kolb. Preceded in death by son, Mark; brothers Harry & Jacob Kolb. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held in the Spring.

