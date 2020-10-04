Flo (Kolb) Kipper, widow of Matt, passed away at the age of 94, in Mission Viejo, CA, on Sept. 29, 2020. Survived by children; Gary, Teri (Steve) Hubka, Colleen (Peter) De Lijser, Craig (Janet), Julie Helmuth, her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Art Kolb. Preceded in death by son, Mark; brothers Harry & Jacob Kolb. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held in the Spring.