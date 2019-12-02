Final open house on West O improvement project set for Thursday

The public is invited to an open house for the West O Streetscape Enhancement Project from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Community Action Partnership, 210 O St. A presentation about the proposed design concepts will begin at 5 p.m.

The project would provide aesthetic and functional improvements on West O Street between the Harris Overpass and Northwest 56th Street.

Participants will have the opportunity to study the proposed master plan and design concepts, provide feedback and learn more about the project schedule.

For more information on the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: west o) or contact one of these city staff members:

* Ernie Castillo, Urban Development Department, 402-441-7855, ecastillo@lincoln.ne.gov.

* Collin Christopher, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, 402-441-6370, cchristopher@lincoln.ne.gov.

