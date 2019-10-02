May 29, 1927 - September 27, 2019
Ferne M. Bates, 92, of Lincoln passed away September 27, 2019 in Ashland, NE. Born May 29, 1927 in rural Greenwood, NE to Franklin and Mildred (Pilfold) Comstock. Ret. 1995, after 40 years as grain buyer for Continental Grain Company. Ferne was a member of the American Legion Auxilary #173, Greenwood and a volunteer at Morley Elementary School.
Family members include her daughters Barbara Geranis, Omaha and Janet (Paul) Zillig, Lincoln; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Meyers, Greenwood; brothers Max Comstock, Raymore, MO and Lyle (Kathy) Comstock, Ashland. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Elden; brothers Wayne and Frank Comstock.
Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday (10-4-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Burial in Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation or Greenwood Fire and Rescue. Visitation with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons. Condolences at Roperandsons.com
