Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ferne B. Johnston, 95, of Lincoln, died on March 9, 2020. Ferne was born April 20, 1924 to Earl & Bertha (Janes) Armstrong in York County, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Johnston; daughter, Linda Sue; brother, LaVerne Armstrong. Survived by her daughters, Ruth (Bill) Gidley, Sue (Les) Wambaugh; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday and Friday 9:00A-9:00P with family from 5:00P-8:00P on Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A Memorial Service will be 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Prior interment at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to family. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.