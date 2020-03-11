Ferne B. Johnston
View Comments

Ferne B. Johnston

{{featured_button_text}}
Ferne B. Johnston

April 20, 1924 - March 9, 2020

Ferne B. Johnston, 95, of Lincoln, died on March 9, 2020. Ferne was born April 20, 1924 to Earl & Bertha (Janes) Armstrong in York County, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Johnston; daughter, Linda Sue; brother, LaVerne Armstrong. Survived by her daughters, Ruth (Bill) Gidley, Sue (Les) Wambaugh; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday and Friday 9:00A-9:00P with family from 5:00P-8:00P on Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A Memorial Service will be 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Prior interment at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to family. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ferne Johnston, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
5:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Mar 14
Interment
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
Wyuka Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News