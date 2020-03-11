April 20, 1924 - March 9, 2020
Ferne B. Johnston, 95, of Lincoln, died on March 9, 2020. Ferne was born April 20, 1924 to Earl & Bertha (Janes) Armstrong in York County, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Johnston; daughter, Linda Sue; brother, LaVerne Armstrong. Survived by her daughters, Ruth (Bill) Gidley, Sue (Les) Wambaugh; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday and Friday 9:00A-9:00P with family from 5:00P-8:00P on Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A Memorial Service will be 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Prior interment at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to family. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
