October 16, 1923 - July 12, 2020

Fern E. Peet, 96, of Malcolm, formerly of Lincoln, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Southlake Village Rehab & Care Center.Born October 16, 1923 in Havelock, NE to Robert V and Bessie (Bell) Grant. Fern worked at Goodyear, Control Data Business Forms and Boomers Printing.

Survivors include children, Wanda and husband Kenneth Pence Sr, of Malcolm and Jim and husband Ray, of Lincoln; grandchildren Ty Peet, Missy Underwood, Tammy Pence-Janak, Kenneth Pence Jr., Brian Rasmussen, Roy Rasmussen II, and Emily Rasmussen, and several great and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Robert V. and Bessie (Bell) Grant; husband Claude; sons Ron and infant Don Roger; brothers, Merrill, Glen, Boyd and Vern; sisters, Pauline Ross and Dorothy Robyler; grandchildren Marcy Pence-Rasmussen and infant Jeffrey Lynn Peet.

Per Fern's request; no flowers, no viewing and private graveside service for immediate family. The family has invited staff from Southlake Village who cared for her for 10 years. In lieu of monetary donations to an organization, we suggest letting healthcare workers know they are greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at metcalffuneralservices.com

