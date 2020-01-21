Fern A. Gifford age 94, of Fremont died Friday January 17, 2020. Survivors Children – Robert (Maureen) Gifford of Chicago, Paul Gifford of Fremont, DeEtte(Frosty) Anderson of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Preceded by her husband Don in 2011. Memorial service 10:30am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Memorials to the Fremont Family YMCA or the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Visitation with the family present, Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Online guest book at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com