September 18, 1930 - July 25, 2019
Felice Gibbs Rose, died July 25, 2019 in Lincoln. Felice was born September 18, 1930 in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Melvin J. Gibbs and Isabella Jacobs Gibbs.
Survived by her brother John P. Gibbs and his wife Delores Thies Gibbs of Burlingame, Calif. Meg (Rose) Nixon, husband Mike Nixon; grandchildren: Ellie and Peter Nixon. Jim (Jana) Rose, grandchildren: Jackson and Alexis Rose. Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Isabella; brother Jim Gibbs; sister, Marylois Skochdopole, and son Peter Rose.
Nieces and nephews also survive. Rosary and visitation: Sunday, 4 p.m. July 28, St. Peters Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr., Lincoln. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln. lincolnfh.com
