Faye Maxine Killeen, 98 of Lincoln, passed away June 3, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1925 in Humboldt, Nebraska to Alfred and Jessie (Craig) Grossenbacher. After she graduated from Humboldt High School in 1942, the family moved to Fremont, Nebraska. It was in Fremont that she met her husband to be, Jack Killeen. While Jack was serving his country in the Navy, he was stationed in Okinawa and during this time, Maxine lived in Omaha and worked for Mutual of Omaha Insurance. After a four-year courtship they were married on April 8, 1947 at St John's Catholic Church on the Creighton Campus in Omaha. Maxine later worked for Miller and Paine at the Gateway location for 18 years. The couple was blessed with three children, Kathryn Ann, Patrick and Mickey.