Faye Maxine Killeen
May 6, 1925 - June 3, 2023
Faye Maxine Killeen, 98 of Lincoln, passed away June 3, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1925 in Humboldt, Nebraska to Alfred and Jessie (Craig) Grossenbacher. After she graduated from Humboldt High School in 1942, the family moved to Fremont, Nebraska. It was in Fremont that she met her husband to be, Jack Killeen. While Jack was serving his country in the Navy, he was stationed in Okinawa and during this time, Maxine lived in Omaha and worked for Mutual of Omaha Insurance. After a four-year courtship they were married on April 8, 1947 at St John's Catholic Church on the Creighton Campus in Omaha. Maxine later worked for Miller and Paine at the Gateway location for 18 years. The couple was blessed with three children, Kathryn Ann, Patrick and Mickey.
Maxine is survived by her son Patrick (wife Angie) Killeen and daughter Maureen “Mickey” (husband Jim) Vaughn, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a niece Judy Wilhelm and a nephew Lee Goodhart, honorary daughter Joan Junkin and Jack's cousin Don (wife Laurie) Killeen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alf and Jessie Grossenbacher, husband Jack Killeen, daughter Kate Bachle and sister Ruth Goodhart.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:30 am at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 76th and Vine in Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St John the Apostle Catholic Church or Gateway Vista Life Enrichment Program.