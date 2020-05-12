× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 10, 2020

Faye Berry, 82, recently of Bardwell, Kentucky, formerly of Lincoln, NE, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Countryside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bardwell, Kentucky. Faye attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. Along with her husband, she owned and operated a motel in Stockton, Kansas, and later worked as a receptionist, secretary, legal secretary, and accountant for several firms in the Lincoln area.

Faye served as organist/pianist for several years at Waverly United Methodist Church in Waverly, NE, which was the family's home church. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE. Faye married the love of her life, and spent the rest of her life devoted to him, and to their children, and found her greatest joys in her family.

She is survived by her son, Stacy Berry and wife, Sandy of Bardwell, KY; daughter, Reve Berry; daughter-in-law, Cathy Berry of Russell, KS; grandson, Michael Berry of Deltona, FL; and sister-in-law Helen Shotwell of Canyon Lake, TX. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, David Berry; her eldest son, Neal Berry; her parents, Sonny and Enola Erskine; her sister and brother-in-law Lois and John Lukes; and brother-in-law Dick Shotwell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Faye Berry to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs fom Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.

To send flowers to the family of Faye Berry , please visit Tribute Store.