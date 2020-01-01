May 27, 1929 - December 30, 2019
Fay G. Larson, age 90, of Lincoln, passed away December 30, 2019. Fay earned a bachelor's in Education, Kearney State College and master's in Education, UNL. Retired from a committed career in the Secondary Education Department at UNL. Charter Member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith Larson; sister, Betty Burgeson, and brother, Don Spangsberg. Survived by brother, Bud Spangsberg; daughter, Donna Hahn (Jim); son, Larry Larson (Anita); granddaughter, Carolyn Barko (Christian) and two great-grandsons, Reid and James Barko.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation & viewing 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, and memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 4, with a lunch reception to follow, all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
10:30AM
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512