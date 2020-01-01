May 27, 1929 - December 30, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fay G. Larson, age 90, of Lincoln, passed away December 30, 2019. Fay earned a bachelor's in Education, Kearney State College and master's in Education, UNL. Retired from a committed career in the Secondary Education Department at UNL. Charter Member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith Larson; sister, Betty Burgeson, and brother, Don Spangsberg. Survived by brother, Bud Spangsberg; daughter, Donna Hahn (Jim); son, Larry Larson (Anita); granddaughter, Carolyn Barko (Christian) and two great-grandsons, Reid and James Barko.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation & viewing 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, and memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 4, with a lunch reception to follow, all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Fay Larson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home

6800 S. 14th Street

Lincoln, NE 68512 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Fay's Visitation begins. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home

6800 S. 14th Street

Lincoln, NE 68512 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Fay's Memorial Service begins.