Fay D. Shalla, 82 of Odell, NE passed away June 8, 2020 at his home. He was born August 12, 1937 to Edward F. & Anna Blanche (Beran) Shalla in Odell. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Building in Odell. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com