F. Leon Lehr

June 30, 1932 - December 28, 2020

F. Leon Lehr, 88, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. Leon was born on June 30, 1932 to Francis and Maureen (Stone) Lehr.

Leon is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Renee Lehr; Sister, Diane (Jay) Milligan; Children, Mike (Debbie) Lehr, Dave (Susie) Lehr, Rob Lehr, Dan (Sandy) Lehr; 8 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Leon is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Rita Sealock.

To send your condolences and memories go to www.lincolnfh.com Private services will be held, with a memorial celebration of life at a later date.