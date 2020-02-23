Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

F. Glenn Kinsman, 95, of Friend, died on the day of his wife's funeral on the evening of 2/19 at Fairview Manor in Fairmont. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Friend United Methodist Church. Burial, Andrew Cemetery, Friend, with military honors. Viewing/Visitation, Monday, 1 hour prior to services, church. Memorials may be directed to the church. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. wwwlauberfh.com