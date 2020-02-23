You have free articles remaining.
February 19, 2020
F. Glenn Kinsman, 95, of Friend, died on the day of his wife's funeral on the evening of 2/19 at Fairview Manor in Fairmont. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Friend United Methodist Church. Burial, Andrew Cemetery, Friend, with military honors. Viewing/Visitation, Monday, 1 hour prior to services, church. Memorials may be directed to the church. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. wwwlauberfh.com
