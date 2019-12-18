January 4, 1961 - December 17, 2019

Evonne C. (Schlake) Watkins, 58, of Lincoln passed away on December 17, 2019. Born January 4, 1961 to Harold Schlake and Norma Foreman in Beatrice, NE. Evonne worked as a Para Educator for Lincoln Public Schools and was a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, David Watkins; children, Tyler Watkins, Hilary (Kylor) Cone, Nolan Watkins; grandson, Fulton Cone; mother, Norma Foreman; siblings, Gaylene (Roger) Day, Darin (Charlot) Schlake, Clinton (Donna) Schlake, Marlis (Steve) Prawl, many nieces, nephews, family friends and loved ones. Preceded by her father, Harold Schlake; stepfather, Gene Foreman; and brother, Loren Schlake.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday (12-20-19) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Visitation with family greeting friends will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday (12-19-19) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Burial at Christ Lutheran Cemetery near Pickrell, NE. Memorial contributions may be directed toward the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.