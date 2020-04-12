× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Everett Gutzmer

September 4, 1998 - April 6, 2020

On Monday, April 6, 2020, Everett Gutzmer, loving son, passed away in Lincoln, Neb. at the age of 21. Everett was born on September 4, 1998 in Lincoln, Neb. to Denise Gutzmer and Gregory Snow. He graduated with great relief from Lincoln High School in 2016.

Everett had a lifelong passion for music, was a fabulous drummer, a talented guitarist and bass guitarist and was a member of several local musical groups. He was known for his beautiful, gentle and generous soul. He loved his friends and enjoyed doing whatever he could for them selflessly. He also had a great sense of humor.

Everett was preceded in death by his father, Greg. He is survived by his mother, Denise, his maternal grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visitation, following CDC & State guidelines, will be held on Tuesday, April 14 from 2-6 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 15. Interment: Eagle Cemetery, Eagle, Neb. To leave a condolence, visit lincolnccfh.com

