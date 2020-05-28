April 17, 1917 - May 26, 2020
Evelyn Violetta Tubbs, age 103, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020. Evelyn was born April 17, 1917. She worked for Lincoln Public Schools as a secretary at West Lincoln and Fredstrom Elementaries.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; daughter, Darlene Seamark and grandson, Ethan Seamark. Survivors include children, Loretta (Edward) Love, and Dale "Wally" (Jan) Tubbs; grandchildren, Holly Thoene, Melissa Tubbs Loya, Brad Tubbs, Elizabeth Love and four great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside service. Condolences to lincolnfh.com
