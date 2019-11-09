November 18, 1925 - November 8, 2019
Evelyn Neitzel was born on November 18, 1925 to John and Josephine (Mommens) Bokenkamp in Deshler, Nebraska. Evelyn's faith and covenant relationship with the Lord meant much throughout her life and on November 8, 2019 she was received into the presence of the Lord.
You have free articles remaining.
Family members include her daughters, Sharon Hupka and Sarah (Joe) Stine; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grant; sons, Steven, Dennis and David.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11th at 10:00 A.M. at Roper and Sons O Street Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to funeral service. Burial at Emmanuel Cemetery in Murdock, NE. Memorials may be given to family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com